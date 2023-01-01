$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 0 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9474915

9474915 Stock #: N174427A

N174427A VIN: 1C6RR7YG3GS406285

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N174427A

Mileage 129,012 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Interior Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.