Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

151,303 KM

Details Features

$26,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Crew Cab 4X4 SLT (140.5 WB - 5.7 Box)

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

Crew Cab 4X4 SLT (140.5 WB - 5.7 Box)

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

151,303KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9570103
  • Stock #: 23UTNA52260
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT3GS152260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Interior Colour Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench - Black / Diese
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA52260
  • Mileage 151,303 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lamps
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
SLT
8 Speed Automatic (DFK) - Automatic
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS AND BRAKE GROUP
Uconnect 8.4-in SiriusXM/Hands-Free
Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench - Black / Diesel Grey
V8 5.7L Hemi (EZH) - Gas (W/26G 26T)
LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off-Road Tires (offered until 7.17.18)
17x7-inch Chrome-Clad Aluminum Whls.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2018 Toyota Camry 4-...
 119,812 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Escape SEL...
 65,800 KM
$33,895 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Crew C...
 151,303 KM
$26,499 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory