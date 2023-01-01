$26,499+ tax & licensing
$26,499
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2016 RAM 1500
Crew Cab 4X4 SLT (140.5 WB - 5.7 Box)
Location
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
151,303KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9570103
- Stock #: 23UTNA52260
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT3GS152260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FLAME RED
- Interior Colour Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench - Black / Diese
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 151,303 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lamps
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
SLT
8 Speed Automatic (DFK) - Automatic
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS AND BRAKE GROUP
Uconnect 8.4-in SiriusXM/Hands-Free
Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench - Black / Diesel Grey
V8 5.7L Hemi (EZH) - Gas (W/26G 26T)
LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off-Road Tires (offered until 7.17.18)
17x7-inch Chrome-Clad Aluminum Whls.
