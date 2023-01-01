$26,499 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 3 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9570103

9570103 Stock #: 23UTNA52260

23UTNA52260 VIN: 1C6RR7LT3GS152260

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour FLAME RED

Interior Colour Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench - Black / Diese

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 23UTNA52260

Mileage 151,303 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lamps Interior ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Mechanical 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK Additional Features SLT 8 Speed Automatic (DFK) - Automatic TRAILER TOW MIRRORS AND BRAKE GROUP Uconnect 8.4-in SiriusXM/Hands-Free Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench - Black / Diesel Grey V8 5.7L Hemi (EZH) - Gas (W/26G 26T) LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off-Road Tires (offered until 7.17.18) 17x7-inch Chrome-Clad Aluminum Whls.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

