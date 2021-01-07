Whether you're on the job site, around town, or making a long haul on the highway, this Ram 3500 gets the job done. This 2016 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 147,510 kms. It's brilliant black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 383HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Laramie Longhorn. The Laramie Longhorn trim on this Ram 3500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with tasteful chrome trim, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, and navigation, premium heated and ventilated leather seats, power folding, heated, auto-dimming, memory mirrors, an electronic trailer brake controller, spray-in bedliner, rear park assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Two-tone Paint, Heated Leather Seats. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3FL7GG254579.
Vehicle Features
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Bucket Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Heated leather seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-colour fender flares
Navigation
Navigation System
Rear Step Bumper
Adjustable Pedals
Two-tone paint
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Single Rear Wheels
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Power Lumbar Adjust
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Centre Hub
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Garage door transmitter
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Pedal memory
Audio memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Luxury Door Trim Panel
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Front heated seats
10 Speakers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
Quick Order Package 28M Limited
220-Amp Alternator
Leather-Faced Bucket w/Perforated Inserts
Chrome Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
AUXILIARY SWITCHES IN IP
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Chrome Ram Badge
Front High-Back Seats
Front Ventilated Seats
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV
2nd-Row Heated Seats
RAM 3500 Badge
Leather Front Bucket w/Perforated & Etching
Wheels: 18" x 8" Aluminum w/Gold Painted Pockets
Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum w/Inserts
