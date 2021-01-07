2016 RAM 3500

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Seating Bucket Seats MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Front Bucket Seats Heated leather seats Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Genuine wood console insert Trim Leather Steering Wheel Body-colour fender flares

Additional Features Navigation Navigation System Rear Step Bumper Adjustable Pedals Two-tone paint SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Single Rear Wheels Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle Power Lumbar Adjust Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera voltmeter rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Centre Hub Passenger door bin Radio data system Garage door transmitter Genuine wood dashboard insert Genuine wood door panel insert Pedal memory Audio memory Turn signal indicator mirrors 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Luxury Door Trim Panel Front Anti-Roll Bar Front heated seats 10 Speakers AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera Quick Order Package 28M Limited 220-Amp Alternator Leather-Faced Bucket w/Perforated Inserts Chrome Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps AUXILIARY SWITCHES IN IP 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Chrome Ram Badge Front High-Back Seats Front Ventilated Seats RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV 2nd-Row Heated Seats RAM 3500 Badge Leather Front Bucket w/Perforated & Etching Wheels: 18" x 8" Aluminum w/Gold Painted Pockets Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum w/Inserts

