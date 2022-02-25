2016 RAM 3500

Listing ID: 8356254

8356254 Stock #: AB1519

AB1519 VIN: 3C63R3EL9GG390908

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AB1519

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating Heated leather seats Trim Chrome Trim

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.