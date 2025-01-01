2016 RAM Cargo Van

Menu
Low Mileage! With a low load floor, great forward visibility, and class-exclusive front-wheel drive, this Ram ProMaster Cargo Van has an edge over competing vans. This 2016 Ram ProMaster Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This Ram ProMaster is a purpose-built, full-size van designed to deliver maximum utility and functionality. With an upfitter-friendly design that includes nearly vertical side walls and uninterrupted floor space, this ProMaster delivers storage, functionality, and configurability. Class-exclusive front-wheel drive gives this van enhanced traction for all seasons and increased cargo capacity. Trust this Ram ProMaster to get the job done. This van has 89,833 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 174HP 3.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

VIN 3C6TRVPD8GE111056

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # FVE1056
  • Mileage 89,833 KM

Low Mileage!

With a low load floor, great forward visibility, and class-exclusive front-wheel drive, this Ram ProMaster Cargo Van has an edge over competing vans. This 2016 Ram ProMaster Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This Ram ProMaster is a purpose-built, full-size van designed to deliver maximum utility and functionality. With an upfitter-friendly design that includes nearly vertical side walls and uninterrupted floor space, this ProMaster delivers storage, functionality, and configurability. Class-exclusive front-wheel drive gives this van enhanced traction for all seasons and increased cargo capacity. Trust this Ram ProMaster to get the job done. This van has 89,833 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 174HP 3.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6TRVPD8GE111056.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

