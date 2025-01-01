2016 RAM Cargo Van

$41,888+ taxes & licensing
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$41,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # FVE1056
- Mileage 89,833 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With a low load floor, great forward visibility, and class-exclusive front-wheel drive, this Ram ProMaster Cargo Van has an edge over competing vans. This 2016 Ram ProMaster Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Ram ProMaster is a purpose-built, full-size van designed to deliver maximum utility and functionality. With an upfitter-friendly design that includes nearly vertical side walls and uninterrupted floor space, this ProMaster delivers storage, functionality, and configurability. Class-exclusive front-wheel drive gives this van enhanced traction for all seasons and increased cargo capacity. Trust this Ram ProMaster to get the job done. This van has 89,833 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 174HP 3.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6TRVPD8GE111056.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
