2016 RAM ProMaster
3500 Diesel, High Roof, Extended WB
$54,379
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8322273
- Stock #: UT7231
- VIN: 3C6URVJD6GE107231
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # UT7231
- Mileage 89,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, No Accidents, Diesel Engine, 3-Seater, Back-Up Camera, 3500 Heavy Duty Cargo Van, Front-Wheel Drive, Low Load Floor, Commercial-Grade Capability 2016 Ram ProMaster 3500 Diesel Cargo Van! High Roof, Extended Wheel Base! Local, Clean History, No Accidents! Options/Features: - Diesel Engine - 3-Seater - Back-Up Camera - Bluetooth Wireless Capability - Front-Wheel Drive - Heavy Duty Commercial Grade - Roof Racks This Ram ProMaster offers a space-efficient design, a user-friendly interior, and a solid powertrain. This 2016 Ram ProMaster is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This Ram ProMaster is a purpose-built, full-size van designed to deliver maximum utility and functionality. With an upfitter-friendly design that includes nearly vertical side walls and uninterrupted floor space, this ProMaster delivers storage, functionality, and configurability. Class-exclusive front-wheel drive gives this van enhanced traction for all seasons and increased cargo capacity. Trust this Ram ProMaster to get the job done. This van has 89,501 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 174HP 3.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our ProMaster's trim level is 1500. This Ram ProMaster 1500 has some distinct advantages over the competition. It's the only van in its class with front-wheel drive which not only gives it a lower load floor and makes it easier to navigate on city streets but also makes it capable in Canada winters without needing four-wheel drive. This work van is dependable, affordable capable, and versatile. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6URVJD6GE107231. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $380.88 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
