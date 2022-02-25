2016 RAM ProMaster

$54,379 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 5 0 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8322273

8322273 Stock #: UT7231

UT7231 VIN: 3C6URVJD6GE107231

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # UT7231

Mileage 89,501 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.