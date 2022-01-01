Menu
2016 Scion FR-S

100,980 KM

Details Description Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2016 Scion FR-S

2016 Scion FR-S

Base - Bluetooth - $155 B/W

2016 Scion FR-S

Base - Bluetooth - $155 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

100,980KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8117089
  • Stock #: NT090697A
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA19G8700428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Halo
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 100,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows!

Compare at $23688 - Our Price is just $22998!

The Scion FR-S offers excellent driving dynamics in a sporty, rear-wheel drive coupe. This 2016 Scion FR-S is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The Scion FR-S is an affordable sports car that awakens your inner driving enthusiast. This rear-wheel drive coupe has incredible driving dynamics, an excellent chassis, and racy styling to match its performance. It even comes with a measure of practicality with a back seat and a fairly spacious trunk. Treat yourself to the fun, affordable Scion FR-S. This coupe has 100,980 kms. It's halo in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our FR-S's trim level is Base. This Scion FR-S is well-appointed with useful features and modern technology. Features include a 7-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth, a USB port, an aux jack, 8-speaker audio, air conditioning, a backup camera, cruise control, power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, dual exhaust, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $154.84 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $28182 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Fabric seat trim
Leather shift knob
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
8 speakers
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
17" aluminum alloy wheels
Exterior parking camera rear
Premium audio system: Pioneer
Limited slip differential: mechanical
Sports Type Front Bucket Seats

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

