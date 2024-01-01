$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla
S
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BE4635
- Mileage 100,795 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control
You may appreciate the Corolla for all of the smart, functional benefits it offers, but you're going to love it for how it looks and how it makes you feel! This 2016 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With legendary Toyota quality, durability and reliability, the 2016 Toyota Corolla is an exceptionally sleek, sophisticated and fun-to-drive car. It delivers impressive fuel economy and a long list of standard equipment. Built with high quality materials and topped off with a satisfying ride, this 2016 Corolla exudes craftsmanship at every corner. The interior is stylish, functional and inviting, while displaying attention to detail not typically found on other vehicles in the Corolla's class. This sedan has 100,795 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is S. Moving up to the Corolla S from the lower LE model will bring a number of excellent features. These include larger 16 inch wheels, a 6.1 inch display screen with bluetooth and a total of 6 speakers. You'll also receive front fog lamps, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning and even a rear back up camera!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
