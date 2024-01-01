Menu
VIN 2T1BURHE5GC664635

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BE4635
  • Mileage 100,795 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control

You may appreciate the Corolla for all of the smart, functional benefits it offers, but you're going to love it for how it looks and how it makes you feel! This 2016 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

With legendary Toyota quality, durability and reliability, the 2016 Toyota Corolla is an exceptionally sleek, sophisticated and fun-to-drive car. It delivers impressive fuel economy and a long list of standard equipment. Built with high quality materials and topped off with a satisfying ride, this 2016 Corolla exudes craftsmanship at every corner. The interior is stylish, functional and inviting, while displaying attention to detail not typically found on other vehicles in the Corolla's class. This sedan has 100,795 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Corolla's trim level is S. Moving up to the Corolla S from the lower LE model will bring a number of excellent features. These include larger 16 inch wheels, a 6.1 inch display screen with bluetooth and a total of 6 speakers. You'll also receive front fog lamps, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning and even a rear back up camera!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

