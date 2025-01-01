$17,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S
2016 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,904KM
VIN 2T1BURHE0GC481935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Slate Met
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UBNA81935
- Mileage 130,904 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2020 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan SE CVT 166,912 KM $20,888 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 68,368 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Sport eCVT Sedan 8,287 KM $36,990 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2016 Toyota Corolla