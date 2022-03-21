2016 Toyota Highlander

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 2 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8867651

8867651 Stock #: L247194A

L247194A VIN: 5TDJKRFH3GS339665

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # L247194A

Mileage 84,212 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Navigation Power Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.