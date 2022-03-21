$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2016 Toyota Highlander
2016 Toyota Highlander
XLE - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
84,212KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8867651
- Stock #: L247194A
- VIN: 5TDJKRFH3GS339665
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L247194A
- Mileage 84,212 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Whether you're going around the corner or across the country, this Highlander ensures that peace of mind is always along for the ride with the renowned Star Safety System that includes airbags for every row. This 2016 Toyota Highlander is for sale today in Abbotsford.
Leading the segment it helped create, this 2016 Toyota Highlander has grown larger, yet remains every bit as reliable and functional as the original. Toyota has taken refinement to new level in the 2016 Highlander, giving it a bold exterior, high quality materials and exceptional good-looks. The 2016 Toyota Highlander places an emphasis on safety, comfort, economy and reliability while following the company's latest design trends on the interior. The seats are very comfortable and supportive while the controls are easy to use and perfectly designed for this awesome SUV. This SUV has 84,212 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Highlander's trim level is XLE. Go wherever your imagination leads in this impressive Highlander XLE. It blends utility and style with contemporary features like an integrated AVN premium navigation system, a power sunroof, power liftgate and built in roof rack, front fog lamps, an 8 inch colour display screen, advanced voice recognition with bluetooth connectivity, heated front seats with leather and SofTex seat surfaces, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, 19 inch aluminum wheels, a rear view camera and Toyota's smart key system with push button start plus a lot more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1