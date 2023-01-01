$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Prius
c 6.1 INCH DISPLAY & BLUETOOTH
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
- Listing ID: 10406340
- Stock #: AH9536
- VIN: JTDKDTB3XG1123508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,490 KM
Vehicle Description
BC OWNED, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER HEATED MIRRORS
Elevate your eco-friendly driving game with the 2016 Toyota Prius c, now available at Abbotsford Hyundai. This compact hybrid packs a punch in efficiency, making every commute a green and budget-friendly journey. With its nimble size and exceptional fuel economy, the Prius c is the perfect urban companion. Inside, you'll find a smart and spacious cabin with intuitive tech features, ensuring your daily drives are both comfortable and connected. Whether you're navigating busy city streets or exploring the open road, the 2016 Toyota Prius c delivers on versatility and sustainability. Don't miss out on this opportunity to go green with style. Visit Abbotsford Hyundai today and drive home the 2016 Prius c where eco-conscious meets exceptional value. Your planet-friendly adventure begins here!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $599 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
