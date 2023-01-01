2016 Toyota Prius

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 9 , 4 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10406340

10406340 Stock #: AH9536

AH9536 VIN: JTDKDTB3XG1123508

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,490 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.