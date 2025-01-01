$16,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Toyota Prius
c eCVT
2016 Toyota Prius
c eCVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,548KM
VIN JTDKDTB36G1122548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Streak Met
- Interior Colour BLUE/GREY
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA22548
- Mileage 93,548 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2022 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna LE 8-Pass 75,254 KM $48,990 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT 111,327 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Escape SEL AWD 1.5L 92,757 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2016 Toyota Prius