+ taxes & licensing
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
This 2016 Toyota RAV4 AWD SE has never been into any accident and comes equipped with leather seats, navigation, sunroof, front heated seats and many more features! It has gone thru a stringent safety inspection by our Toyota Trained Technicians to be called a TCUV (Toyota Certified Used Vehicle). Price subject to $499 Doc Fee and applicable taxes. Please contact or vist us at OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, your home for quality used vehicles in the Fraser Valley!
