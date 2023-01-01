$35,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
2016 Toyota RAV4
2016 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited - Navigation - $276 B/W
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
90,599KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9644281
- Stock #: NV205858AAA
- VIN: JTMDJREV0GD005550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,599 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $37079 - Our Price is just $35999!
Introducing the 2016 most fuel-efficient SUV in Canada. The Toyota Rav4 Hybrid! This 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The all-new 2016 RAV4 Hybrid is the compact SUV you've been waiting for. Striking in design and packed with advanced tech and safety features, the RAV4 Hybrid boasts even more power than its conventionally powered siblings, all while delivering exceptional fuel efficiency just 7.2L/100km (city/highway combined). For a dynamic and fun All-Wheel-Drive experience that accepts no compromises, this 2016 RAV4 Hybrid is truly the best of both worlds.This SUV has 90,599 kms. It's blizzard pearl in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 194HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RAV4 Hybrid's trim level is Limited. The Limited package offers everything you want in a Hybrid vehicle. Its features a built-in navigation system, stylish 18 inch aluminum wheels, a larger 7 inch touch screen display, SiriusXM radio, bluetooth capability for your smart phone, a dynamic backup camera, SofTex leather seat, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, forward and rear collision alert, LED headlights plus many more luxurious features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $275.32 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $50108 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.542 Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated front sport bucket seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
18" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
Roof rack: rails only
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Collision Warning
SofTex Leather Seat Trim
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/Navigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1