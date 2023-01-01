2016 Toyota RAV4

$35,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 0 , 5 9 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9644281

9644281 Stock #: NV205858AAA

NV205858AAA VIN: JTMDJREV0GD005550

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 90,599 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Rear View Camera Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Leather shift knob Trunk/hatch auto-latch Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering 3.542 Axle Ratio Seating Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Heated front sport bucket seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Navigation Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour 18" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks Roof rack: rails only Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Exterior parking camera rear SiriusXM Collision Warning SofTex Leather Seat Trim Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.