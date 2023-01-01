$39,500+ tax & licensing
604-857-2657
2016 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab V6 Limited 6A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$39,500
- Listing ID: 10523307
- Stock #: 23UBNA09604
- VIN: 5TFHZ5BN9GX009604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Hickory
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 91,945 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2016 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 Limited 6A – a top-tier pick for adventure enthusiasts and urban commuters alike. This rugged yet refined truck boasts a powerful V6 engine that effortlessly conquers any terrain, while its spacious Double Cab ensures comfortable journeys for both passengers and cargo. The Limited trim adds a touch of luxury to the mix, featuring premium leather upholstery, advanced infotainment, and a host of safety features. With 4x4 capabilities, this Tacoma is ready to take on whatever the road throws its way. Don't miss out on the chance to own this versatile and dependable truck; it's the perfect blend of toughness and sophistication. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643.
