2016 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
66,061KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN3GX008060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blazing Blue Met
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA08060
- Mileage 66,061 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRD Sport Upgrade Package
2016 Toyota Tacoma