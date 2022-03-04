Menu
2016 Toyota Tacoma

185,363 KM

Details

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2016 Toyota Tacoma

2016 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Sport 6M

2016 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Sport 6M

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

185,363KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8473515
  • Stock #: BI8512
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN0GX018512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 185,363 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT is a very clean, manual transmission vehicle with custom accessories like wheels and tires. It comes equipped all the legendary off-road capabilities of a Tacoma. It has been thoroughly inspected by our Toyota Trained Technicians and professionally detailed by our in-house team. Price is subject to $499 Doc Fee and applicable taxes. Please contact or visit us at OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, your home for quality used vehicles in the Fraser Valley!

