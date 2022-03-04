$36,999+ tax & licensing
604-857-2657
2016 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Sport 6M
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8473515
- Stock #: BI8512
- VIN: 5TFCZ5AN0GX018512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 185,363 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT is a very clean, manual transmission vehicle with custom accessories like wheels and tires. It comes equipped all the legendary off-road capabilities of a Tacoma. It has been thoroughly inspected by our Toyota Trained Technicians and professionally detailed by our in-house team. Price is subject to $499 Doc Fee and applicable taxes. Please contact or visit us at OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, your home for quality used vehicles in the Fraser Valley!
