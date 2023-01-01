Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

54,856 KM

Details Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Trendline 6sp at w/Tip

2016 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Trendline 6sp at w/Tip

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

54,856KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9617251
  • Stock #: 23UTNA64895
  • VIN: 3VW217AU7GM064895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Zoom Clth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA64895
  • Mileage 54,856 KM

Vehicle Features

Vehicle Wrap GTI Cornflower Blue

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

