$21,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2016 Volkswagen Golf
2016 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 5-Dr 2.0T Autobahn 6sp
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
125,927KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9617254
- Stock #: 23UTNA55282
- VIN: 3VW5T7AU7GM055282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Reflex Silver Met
- Interior Colour Titan Black Vienna Lthr
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 23UTNA55282
- Mileage 125,927 KM
Vehicle Features
LEATHER PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1