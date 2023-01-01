Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

93,838 KM

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline plus 1.4T 5sp

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline plus 1.4T 5sp

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

93,838KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10523301
  Stock #: 23UBPA70574
  VIN: 3VW167AJ5GM270574

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Pure White
  Interior Colour Titan Black Doryc Clth
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 23UBPA70574
  • Mileage 93,838 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline Plus with a 5-speed manual transmission and the sought-after Connectivity Package. This stylish sedan offers an engaging driving experience with its turbocharged engine while providing excellent fuel efficiency. The Connectivity Package adds a modern touch to the vehicle, featuring Bluetooth connectivity, a touchscreen infotainment system, and smartphone integration. With low mileage and a pristine interior, this Jetta is the perfect blend of performance, economy, and connectivity, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a reliable and enjoyable daily driver. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a quality Volkswagen at an attractive price. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Connectivity Package

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

