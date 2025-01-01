Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

162,539 KM

Details

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip 4M

Watch This Vehicle
12743973

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 12743973
  2. 12743973
  3. 12743973
  4. 12743973
  5. 12743973
  6. 12743973
  7. 12743973
Contact Seller

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
162,539KM
VIN WVGJV7AX2GW615243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Lthrette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA15243
  • Mileage 162,539 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2020 Ford F-250 4x4 - SuperCab XLT - 148
2020 Ford F-250 4x4 - SuperCab XLT - 148""WB 28,400 KM $55,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross HYBRID SE AWD for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross HYBRID SE AWD 31,900 KM $40,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2022 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE 44,749 KM $48,990 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan