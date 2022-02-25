$25,998+ tax & licensing
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline - Navigation - $176 B/W
96,400KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8414271
- Stock #: AH9326
- VIN: WVGJV7AXXGW068724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $26778 - Our Price is just $25998!
This compact SUV by Volkswagen, the Tiguan is a stylish and very underappreciated, in terms of overall quality. As with all their cars, Volkswagen have gone for the safe alternative by creating this Tiguan to be comfortable, safe, efficient and very stylish without being flamboyant. with a roomy and very well built cabin offering plenty of space and comfort, this Tiguan also offers ample cargo space, one of the best in its class. Versatile in all senses and built to a high standard of quality, the Tiguan delivers high value for your money and a guarantee for reliability. This 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan, the fun-to-drive SUV. Its turbocharged engine makes it a very powerful yet great on fuel, while its premium craftsmanship brings out all of its refined details. Forget for a moment that the Tiguan has a plenty of get-up-and-go and that it gets exceptions fuel economy and focus on all of its other incredible attributes - like its cargo space, versatility, and premium amenities. With a touchscreen to control your music, wireless phone contectivity, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera, the Tiguan offers all kinds of useful standard features. This SUV has 96,400 kms. It's bronze in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline. The Tiguan Highline is created with one word in mind performance. It comes packed with upscale features including 18-inch alloy wheels, dual panel glass sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, roof rack rails, Discover Media with satellite navigation, Fender premium audio system with 8 speakers and a subwoofer, a 6.33-in touchscreen with a proximity sensor, Smart device integration, and Vienna leather seat upholstery. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $175.04 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $31858 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.45 Axle Ratio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
9 SPEAKERS
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Navigation
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Sound Package
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Vienna Leather Seat Upholstery
Radio: Discover Media w/Navigation
Wheels: 7J x 18" New York Alloy
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
