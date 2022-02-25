$28,888+ tax & licensing
6043811161
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline Pano Roof, Leather, NAV
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
$28,888
- Listing ID: 8448591
- Stock #: DJ1388
- VIN: WVGJV7AX8GW541388
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,507 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic Moonroof, Leather Interior, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Local, Clean History - No Accidents! Lightly Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline! Options/Features: - Low KM - Panoramic Moonroof - Leather Interior - Navigation System - Back-Up Camera - Heated Seats - Local - Clean History - No Accidents! This compact SUV by Volkswagen, the Tiguan is a stylish and very underappreciated, in terms of overall quality. As with all their cars, Volkswagen have gone for the safe alternative by creating this Tiguan to be comfortable, safe, efficient and very stylish without being flamboyant. with a roomy and very well built cabin offering plenty of space and comfort, this Tiguan also offers ample cargo space, one of the best in its class. Versatile in all senses and built to a high standard of quality, the Tiguan delivers high value for your money and a guarantee for reliability. This 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan, the fun-to-drive SUV. Its turbocharged engine makes it a very powerful yet great on fuel, while its premium craftsmanship brings out all of its refined details. Forget for a moment that the Tiguan has a plenty of get-up-and-go and that it gets exceptions fuel economy and focus on all of its other incredible attributes - like its cargo space, versatility, and premium amenities. With a touchscreen to control your music, wireless phone contectivity, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera, the Tiguan offers all kinds of useful standard features. This low mileage SUV has just 30,507 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline. The Tiguan Comfortline provides outstanding comfort levels blended with expertly thought-out design to create a cabin thats pampering, and functional. Features include a dual-panel glass sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, roof rails, Composition Media radio with a 6.33-in touchscreen, 8 speakers, SiriusXM satellite radio, heated front bucket seats, a dual-zone automatic air conditioning, and a leatherette seat upholstery. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $209.25 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
