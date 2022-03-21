$CALL+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline - Sunroof
Location
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
120,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8960926
- Stock #: GV007567A
- VIN: WVGJV7AX0GW070935
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GV007567A
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This compact SUV by Volkswagen, the Tiguan is a stylish and very underappreciated, in terms of overall quality. As with all their cars, Volkswagen have gone for the safe alternative by creating this Tiguan to be comfortable, safe, efficient and very stylish without being flamboyant. with a roomy and very well built cabin offering plenty of space and comfort, this Tiguan also offers ample cargo space, one of the best in its class. Versatile in all senses and built to a high standard of quality, the Tiguan delivers high value for your money and a guarantee for reliability. This 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan, the fun-to-drive SUV. Its turbocharged engine makes it a very powerful yet great on fuel, while its premium craftsmanship brings out all of its refined details. Forget for a moment that the Tiguan has a plenty of get-up-and-go and that it gets exceptions fuel economy and focus on all of its other incredible attributes - like its cargo space, versatility, and premium amenities. With a touchscreen to control your music, wireless phone contectivity, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera, the Tiguan offers all kinds of useful standard features. This SUV has 120,000 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline. The Tiguan Comfortline provides outstanding comfort levels blended with expertly thought-out design to create a cabin thats pampering, and functional. Features include a dual-panel glass sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, roof rails, Composition Media radio with a 6.33-in touchscreen, 8 speakers, SiriusXM satellite radio, heated front bucket seats, a dual-zone automatic air conditioning, and a leatherette seat upholstery. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.45 Axle Ratio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Front fog lights
Wheels: 7J x 18" Pasadena Alloy
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
8 speakers
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Leatherette seat upholstery
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Radio: Composition Media w/6.33" Touchscreen
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
