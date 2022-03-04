$24,495+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura ILX
Technology Moonroof, Navi, B/U Cam
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
$24,495
- Listing ID: 8619899
- Stock #: BA2973
- VIN: 19UDE2F73HA802973
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,090 KM
Vehicle Description
Back-Up Camera, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Premium Sound System, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Start Local, Clean, 2017 Acura ILX Premium Tech Package! Options/Features: - Navigation - Back-Up Camera - Power Moonroof - One Owner - Clean History - AWD + much more! The Acura ILX offers tech, comfort, and fun in an amazing package. This 2017 Acura ILX is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This Acura ILX stirs your imagination with an aggressive powertrain, forceful exterior styling, and premium interior design. It's for those who want more from a compact sedan. Rich in amenities and style, its bold lines and sophisticated technologies make the ILX a considerable status update. This luxury sedan fuses exhilarating performance with fuel efficiency. And then some. This sedan has 123,090 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 201HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. Our ILX's trim level is Technology. This Technology trim adds a ton of great features like navigation, a 10 speaker audio system, heated leather seats, and a blind spot information system. A leather-wrapped steering wheel, power moonroof, and gear shift knob add a touch of refinement while the dual-zone climate control provides for comfort. Tech features include remote start, wireless streaming, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system. Stay safe with forward collision warning, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $179.67 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
