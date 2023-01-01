$CALL+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2017 Audi Q5
2.0T quattro Progressiv - Sunroof
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
112,070KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9616363
- Stock #: AH9638A
- VIN: WA1L2AFP5HA074502
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,070 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This Q5 makes every commute a little brighter. This 2017 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Q5 tells the story of Audi and their dedication to excellent design. Every line, every angle, and every curve in the road tells you what you want to hear. The cabin becomes your new sanctuary at first sight. Even the headlights offer a look back into the window of your soul. For a vehicle that does more than move you, check out this Audi Q5.This SUV has 112,070 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Q5's trim level is 2.0T quattro Progressiv. This Progressiv trim adds a sunroof, memory seats, navigation, and media storage. This family friendly Q5 offers fun and comfort with heated seats, a power liftgate, remote keyless entry, climate control, and parking sensors. Steering wheel audio controls help you stay focused on the road while using the MP3/CD player, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Climate Control.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Navigation
Park Assist
SiriusXM
