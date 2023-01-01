Menu
2017 Audi S3

107,408 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp S tronic

Location

107,408KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9446953
  • Stock #: 23UTNA68896
  • VIN: WAUF1GFF4H1068896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ara Blue Crystal Effect
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 107,408 KM

Vehicle Features

Crystal Effect Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

