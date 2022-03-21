Menu
2017 BMW 3 Series

97,715 KM

Details

$27,888

+ tax & licensing
$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2017 BMW 3 Series

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation - $203 B/W

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation - $203 B/W

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

97,715KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8941714
  Stock #: B6740A
  VIN: WBA8D9G3XHNU61651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,715 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel! This 3 Series cabin blends crisp lines, upscale equipment, and an overall passion of fine craftsmanship. This 2017 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The 2017 BMW 3 Series achieves the perfect balance between comfort and performance while continuing its longstanding reputation as a leader for the brand. An upscale cabin ensures luxury while providing ample space for all its occupants. This 3 Series will provide a quiet and exceptionally enjoyable driving experience regardless of the road conditions. This sedan has 97,715 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. Our 3 Series's trim level is 330i xDrive. This stylish 3 Series 330i xDrive comes standard with full time all wheel drive ensuring excellent grip and on road safety. The impressive feature list boasts a sunroof, leatherette upholstery, heated seats, memory settings, Bluetooth, the iDrive electronics interface, blind spot monitor, rear camera, automatic parking, premium sound system with a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack, iPod/USB audio interface, parking sensors, and automatic dual-zone climate control. Other features include sporty aluminum alloy wheels, automatic headlights, fog lights, and a multifunction steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $202.51 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

