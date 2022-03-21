$27,888+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation - $203 B/W
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
- Listing ID: 8941714
- Stock #: B6740A
- VIN: WBA8D9G3XHNU61651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,715 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel! This 3 Series cabin blends crisp lines, upscale equipment, and an overall passion of fine craftsmanship. This 2017 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The 2017 BMW 3 Series achieves the perfect balance between comfort and performance while continuing its longstanding reputation as a leader for the brand. An upscale cabin ensures luxury while providing ample space for all its occupants. This 3 Series will provide a quiet and exceptionally enjoyable driving experience regardless of the road conditions. This sedan has 97,715 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. Our 3 Series's trim level is 330i xDrive. This stylish 3 Series 330i xDrive comes standard with full time all wheel drive ensuring excellent grip and on road safety. The impressive feature list boasts a sunroof, leatherette upholstery, heated seats, memory settings, Bluetooth, the iDrive electronics interface, blind spot monitor, rear camera, automatic parking, premium sound system with a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack, iPod/USB audio interface, parking sensors, and automatic dual-zone climate control. Other features include sporty aluminum alloy wheels, automatic headlights, fog lights, and a multifunction steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $202.51 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
Vehicle Features
