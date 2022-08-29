$113,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161
2017 BMW i8
2dr Cpe Local, Loaded, No PST, No Luxury Tax
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$113,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9089404
- Stock #: BA6513
- VIN: WBY2Z2C32HV676513
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 37,940 KM
Vehicle Description
Pay No PST and NO Luxury Tax on this Hard-to-find, Fully Electric 2017 BMW I8! Options/Features: - Clean Title - Local Car - No PST - No Luxury Tax - Automatic Transmission - 8.8-inch Touchscreen BMW Infotainment System - Navigation System - Back-Up Camera - Heated Seats - Upgraded Harman/Kardon Speaker System + much, much more! It is said that the journey is more enjoyable than the destination; this is undoubtedly true behind the wheel of the BMW i8. This 2017 BMW i8 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. Putting impressive power and control into the drivers hands has been a signature of BMW from the very beginning - and with the BMW i8, the tradition continues. Its electric motor gets its power from a 7.1 kW lithium-ion battery and works together with an impressive TwinPower turbo 3-cylinder combustion engine, for a combined total system output of 357 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. With all of this power, the BMW i8 is launched from full stop to 60 mph in a breathtaking 4.2 seconds. This BMW i8 is also paired with high end interior materials to create an unforgettable driving experience. This low mileage coupe has just 37,940 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 357HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our i8's trim level is 2dr Cpe. The pinnacle of technological advancement, this BMW i8 2 door coupe gives a new meaning to hybrid super-cars. One would expect the highest of all technological options to be fitted to such a masterpiece and this i8 definitely delivers. Features include a multicast premium Harman Kardon sound system comprising 11 speakers, SiriusXM satellite radio, integrated voice activated navigation, heated front bucket seats, twin bucket rear seats, Spheric leather/cloth upholstery, a 360 degree camera view, front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning, front and rear collision warning, BMW assist eCall emergency S.O.S, auto dimming mirrors and much more. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $781.54 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.