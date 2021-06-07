The 2017 Buick Enclave is a luxury SUV designed to fit your lifestyle. This 2017 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The first thing you'll feel in this 2017 Enclave is a sense of openness and quietness. With it's low and away instrument panel, the Enclave keeps its controls easily within reach. Premium materials, leather-appointed seating, warm wood tones, and brushed chrome accents create a sophisticated interior while its three rows of first-class seating ensure you'll enjoy everything that the Enclave has to offer. This SUV has 79,397 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Enclave's trim level is Premium. This Enclave Premium is the pinnacle model in the Buick lineup. It gives you additional features over and above the leather version that includes a navigation system, 10 speaker Bose audio system, heated and cooled leather seats, a power steering column, forward collision alert and a lane departure warning system. Additional highlight features also consist of bluetooth for your smart phone, power driver and passenger seats, a heated steering wheel, power liftgate and a rear view camera with Ultrasonic park assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio System, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.
https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001. Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
COOLED SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
7-Passenger Seating
Ventilated Front Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Articulating Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Rear Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Navigation
Navigation System
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Rear View Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Garage door transmitter
Premium audio system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.16 Axle Ratio
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim
Roof rack: rails only
10 Speakers
3rd row seats: split-bench
SIRIUSXM Traffic
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Exterior parking camera rear
High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance
Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Forward Collision Alert & Lane Departure Warning
Rear Audio System Controls
Power-Folding Heated Body-Colour Outside Mirrors
Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM/CD/Nav w/IntelliLink
Bose Performance-Enhanced 10-Speaker System
Wheels: 19" Chrome-Clad Cast Aluminum
