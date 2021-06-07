2017 Buick Enclave

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 3 9 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7230482

7230482 Stock #: GV048439A

GV048439A VIN: 5GAKVCKD3HJ272187

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GV048439A

Mileage 79,397 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Seating Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT COOLED SEATS HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats 7-Passenger Seating Ventilated Front Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Articulating Headlights Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Bose Sound System Rear Audio Controls Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Navigation Navigation System PREMIUM PACKAGE Rear View Camera SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror voltmeter rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Garage door transmitter Premium audio system Turn signal indicator mirrors Steering wheel memory Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering 3.16 Axle Ratio Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Roof rack: rails only 10 Speakers 3rd row seats: split-bench SIRIUSXM Traffic Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column Exterior parking camera rear High-Intensity Discharge Headlights Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats Forward Collision Alert & Lane Departure Warning Rear Audio System Controls Power-Folding Heated Body-Colour Outside Mirrors Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM/CD/Nav w/IntelliLink Bose Performance-Enhanced 10-Speaker System Wheels: 19" Chrome-Clad Cast Aluminum

