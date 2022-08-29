$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2017 Cadillac Escalade
2017 Cadillac Escalade
Premium Luxury - Leather Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
119,231KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9105448
- Stock #: N394688A
- VIN: 1GYS4CKJ3HR183139
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N394688A
- Mileage 119,231 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Welcome to the true meaning of Cadillac. This 2017 Cadillac Escalade is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The full-size 2017 Escalade by Cadillac is very well-appointed and takes the luxury SUVs to a whole new level. The pinnacle of design, craftsmanship, detail, and engineering, its presence redefines what an SUV can be. At home on all road conditions, it delivers powerful performance when you want it and confidence when you need it thanks to its advanced all wheel drive capability. Open the door and you will immediately notice the beauty of the Escalades interior, paired with state-of-art entertainment and meticulous attention to detail. This SUV has 119,231 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escalade's trim level is Premium Luxury. The 2017 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury offers everything you need for the drive with a power tilt and sliding sunroof to enjoy the natural light and fresh air. This trim also features IntelliBeam front cornering headlamps, illuminated door handles, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi, plus leather heated and cooled front seats with heated rear seats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Rear Seat Entertainment, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Wireless Charging.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
HEADS UP DISPLAY
REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1