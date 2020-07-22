WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. - 121 Point Inspection - Carfax
On sale now! This vehicle was originally listed at $32147. We've marked it down to $26147. You save $6000. Light, Lean and Mean. This 2017 Camaro combines engineering mastery with advanced technology to create a performance machine that's impossible to ignore. This 2017 Chevrolet Camaro is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Built around a smaller, lighter architecture than the previous generation, the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro sports car takes full advantage of its tighter proportions with more responsive braking, better attack in and out of corners, and more nimble performance. The smaller, more athletic sixth-generation Camaro also features a fastback profile and more pronounced quarter panels, creating a road presence that's hard to ignore. This coupe has 41,175 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 275HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Camaro's trim level is 1LT. This Camaro LT comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen audio display with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth audio streaming, Apple Carplay and Android Auto. It also comes with a remote engine starter, SiriusXM radio, a rear vision camera to assist when backing out of a tight parking stall, power windows, door locks with keyless entry, air conditioning plus much more!
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
Battery rundown protection
Rear Vision Camera
COMPASS DISPLAY
Trunk emergency release handle
Trunk release, power
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Dead pedal, driver
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel mounted
Cup holders, 2 front
Glovebox, lockable
Lighting, front reading lamps
Steering column, manual rake and telescopic
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips
Suspension, Sport
Antenna, integral rear window
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Seat, rear, folding
Driver Information Centre, colour display
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Fuelling system, capless
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, body-colour
Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washers
Rear axle, 3.27 ratio (Included with (LTG) 2.0L Turbo engine, or with (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine and (MN6) 6-speed manual transmission.)
Steering, power, variable ratio, electric
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions includes front seat driver and front passenger safety belt pretensioners
Antenna, OnStar and SiriusXM Satellite Radio, fin-type (Black, except when (WRS) RS Package is ordered and changes to body-colour.)
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, non-illuminated
Air bags, dual-stage frontal, thorax side-impact and knee, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact includes Passenger Sensing System
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy.
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior.
