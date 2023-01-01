$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Camaro
2LT - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
103,024KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9503098
- Stock #: N189721B
- VIN: 1G1FD1RS3H0131677
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 103,024 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
The multi-award-winning sixth-generation Camaro is proving that the best is here to stay. This 2017 Chevrolet Camaro is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Built around a smaller, lighter architecture than the previous generation, the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro sports car takes full advantage of its tighter proportions with more responsive braking, better attack in and out of corners, and more nimble performance. The smaller, more athletic sixth-generation Camaro also features a fastback profile and more pronounced quarter panels, creating a road presence that's hard to ignore. This coupe has 103,024 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Camaro's trim level is 2LT. This Camaro 2LT comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen audio display with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth audio streaming, Apple Carplay and Android Auto. It also comes with leather seats, a remote engine starter, SiriusXM radio, a rear vision camera, power windows, door locks with keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wi-fi.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Climate Control
REAR CAMERA
Proximity Key
Premium Audio
Wi-Fi
