$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Auto NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH9743A
- Mileage 133,387 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into a world of comfort, efficiency, and modern design with the 2017 Chevy Cruze LT. This exceptional compact car is engineered to deliver a seamless driving experience, packed with advanced features and a sleek, stylish look that turns heads wherever you go.
Under the hood, the 2017 Chevy Cruze LT boasts a turbocharged 1.4L 4-cylinder engine, providing a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency. The 6-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth and responsive driving, making every journey enjoyable and economical.
Inside, the Cruze LT offers a spacious and comfortable cabin designed with high-quality materials. Enjoy the convenience of heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an intuitive infotainment system featuring a 7-inch touchscreen display. Stay connected on the go with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing for hands-free calling and audio streaming.
Safety is paramount in the 2017 Chevy Cruze LT, equipped with advanced safety features such as a rearview camera, stability control, and multiple airbags. Additional peace of mind comes with the available blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems.
The exterior design of the Cruze LT is both modern and sophisticated, with aerodynamic lines, bold grille, and stylish alloy wheels. LED daytime running lights not only enhance visibility but also add a touch of elegance to its overall look.
Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or setting out on a road trip, the 2017 Chevy Cruze LT is the perfect companion. Experience the blend of style, performance, and technology that makes the Cruze LT stand out in its class.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
