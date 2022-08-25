2017 Chevrolet Sonic

$16,999 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 4 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9002020

9002020 Stock #: 23UTNA55964

23UTNA55964 VIN: 1G1JD6SB2H4155964

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mosaic Black (MET)

Interior Colour Deluxe Cloth - Jet Black

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 23UTNA55964

Mileage 92,439 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features LT TRUE NORTH EDITION Mosaic Black (MET) Deluxe Cloth - Jet Black 6 Speed Automatic (mh9) - Automatic 4 Cyl 1.4L Turbo 138 HP (luv) - Gas

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.