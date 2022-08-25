Menu
2017 Chevrolet Sonic

92,439 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

5-door LT - 6AT

5-door LT - 6AT

Location

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

92,439KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9002020
  • Stock #: 23UTNA55964
  • VIN: 1G1JD6SB2H4155964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black (MET)
  • Interior Colour Deluxe Cloth - Jet Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 92,439 KM

Vehicle Features

LT
TRUE NORTH EDITION
Mosaic Black (MET)
Deluxe Cloth - Jet Black
6 Speed Automatic (mh9) - Automatic
4 Cyl 1.4L Turbo 138 HP (luv) - Gas

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

