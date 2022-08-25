$16,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2017 Chevrolet Sonic
2017 Chevrolet Sonic
5-door LT - 6AT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
92,439KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9002020
- Stock #: 23UTNA55964
- VIN: 1G1JD6SB2H4155964
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black (MET)
- Interior Colour Deluxe Cloth - Jet Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA55964
- Mileage 92,439 KM
Vehicle Features
LT
TRUE NORTH EDITION
Mosaic Black (MET)
Deluxe Cloth - Jet Black
6 Speed Automatic (mh9) - Automatic
4 Cyl 1.4L Turbo 138 HP (luv) - Gas
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1