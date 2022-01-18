$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Challenger
SRT Hellcat - Navigation
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
23,540KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8150119
- Stock #: AB1489
- VIN: 2C3CDZC90HH558510
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # AB1489
- Mileage 23,540 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
For a performance coupe with a measure of practicality, look no further than this retro-modern Dodge Challenger. This 2017 Dodge Challenger is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Dodge Challenger is the brilliant combination of classic character and modern mechanics. It appeals to die-hards with its signature styling while the latest technology enhancements give this legend the power to uphold the weight of its storied reputation. A roomy back seat gives this muscle car more practicality than its competitors. This Challenger is equal parts icon and modern-day performance machine. This low mileage coupe has just 23,540 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 707HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Challenger's trim level is SRT Hellcat. Enter the ultimate muscle car with this ferocious Challenger SRT Hellcat. On top of its incredible performance, it comes with the Hellcat appearance package, Brembo brakes, performance steering, competition suspension, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated, flat-bottom steering wheel, a Uconnect infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, harman/kardon 18-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZC90HH558510.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
