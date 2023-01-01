Menu
Account
Sign In
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. <br>- 121 Point Inspection<br>- Carfax<br><br><b> We need your trade</b>.....cant find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways ! <br> <br> If a no-nonsense family hauler is what youre after, there are few options better than the Grand Caravan, says Car and Driver. This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. <br> <br>This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. Its no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canadas favorite minivan. Its nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Grand Caravans trim level is SXT Premium Plus. Upgrade to the SXT Premium Plus trim and youll be treated to some nice features. It comes with tri-zone air conditioning, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, Stow n Go fold-flat second and third-row seats, Stow n Place roof rack system, power windows, power locks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Power Windows. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG0HR661866 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG0HR661866</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br>Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.<br><br>Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.<br><br>Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.<br><br>*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus - Aluminum Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus - Aluminum Wheels

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG0HR661866

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AB1858
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

If a no-nonsense family hauler is what you're after, there are few options better than the Grand Caravan, says Car and Driver. This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT Premium Plus. Upgrade to the SXT Premium Plus trim and you'll be treated to some nice features. It comes with tri-zone air conditioning, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, Stow 'n Go fold-flat second and third-row seats, Stow 'n Place roof rack system, power windows, power locks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG0HR661866.



Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler

Used 2018 Jeep Compass Altitude - Aluminum Wheels for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2018 Jeep Compass Altitude - Aluminum Wheels 85,252 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 King Ranch - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats - $240.68 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2020 Ford F-150 King Ranch - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats - $240.68 /Wk 45,000 KM $56,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Expedition Platinum - Navigation - Sunroof for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2018 Ford Expedition Platinum - Navigation - Sunroof 110,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-627-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-627-2513

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan