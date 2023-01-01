Menu
HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, REMOTE START, SUNROOF <p> Experience the thrill of the open road in the 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad, where style meets performance. This versatile crossover combines rugged capability with sophisticated design, making every journey an adventure. The Crossroad trim brings a distinctive edge to your drive with its bold crosshair grille, eye-catching black accents, and stylish 19-inch aluminum wheels. <p> Inside, the Journey Crossroad offers a spacious and comfortable cabin, perfect for both daily commutes and long road trips. Enjoy the convenience of the Uconnect infotainment system, complete with a 8.4-inch touchscreen, providing seamless connectivity, navigation, and entertainment at your fingertips. <p> Under the hood, the 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad boasts a powerful and efficient engine, delivering the performance you crave while maintaining fuel efficiency. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, the Journey Crossroad is equipped to handle it all. <p> Safety is a top priority with features like dual front, side, and curtain airbags, as well as stability control and anti-lock brakes. The 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad is not just a vehicle; its a lifestyle. Elevate your driving experience and make every journey memorable with the Dodge Journey Crossroad. Explore new horizons, embrace the road ahead, and drive with confidence in the 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <p> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2017 Dodge Journey

150,238 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Crossroad NO ACCIDENTS!!

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

150,238KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDDGG8HT615021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,238 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

