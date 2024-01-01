Menu
Account
Sign In
HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN <P> Introducing the 2017 Dodge Journey CVP: Your Ultimate Adventure Companion! <P> Experience the perfect blend of performance, versatility, and affordability with the Dodge Journey CVP. Whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a cross-country road trip, this SUV is designed to meet your every need. <P> Featuring a spacious interior with seating for up to seven passengers, youll have plenty of room for friends, family, and cargo. Plus, with its advanced technology and entertainment features, every journey is sure to be enjoyable. <P> Under the hood, the Dodge Journey CVP packs a punch with its powerful and efficient engine, delivering the performance you crave without compromising on fuel efficiency. <P> Dont miss out on your chance to own the 2017 Dodge Journey CVP. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2017 Dodge Journey

87,572 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE NO ACCIDENTS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE NO ACCIDENTS!!

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 11031137
  2. 11031137
  3. 11031137
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
87,572KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB7HT523938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,572 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN


Introducing the 2017 Dodge Journey CVP: Your Ultimate Adventure Companion!


Experience the perfect blend of performance, versatility, and affordability with the Dodge Journey CVP. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a cross-country road trip, this SUV is designed to meet your every need.


Featuring a spacious interior with seating for up to seven passengers, you'll have plenty of room for friends, family, and cargo. Plus, with its advanced technology and entertainment features, every journey is sure to be enjoyable.


Under the hood, the Dodge Journey CVP packs a punch with its powerful and efficient engine, delivering the performance you crave without compromising on fuel efficiency.


Don't miss out on your chance to own the 2017 Dodge Journey CVP.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2014 Kia Sorento SX ONE OWNER AND LOW KMS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2014 Kia Sorento SX ONE OWNER AND LOW KMS!! 156,519 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport ONE OWNER!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport ONE OWNER!! 114,097 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Acura RDX Elite NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2019 Acura RDX Elite NO ACCIDENTS!! 31,566 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey