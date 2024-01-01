$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey
CVP/SE NO ACCIDENTS!!
2017 Dodge Journey
CVP/SE NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,572 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2017 Dodge Journey CVP: Your Ultimate Adventure Companion!
Experience the perfect blend of performance, versatility, and affordability with the Dodge Journey CVP. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a cross-country road trip, this SUV is designed to meet your every need.
Featuring a spacious interior with seating for up to seven passengers, you'll have plenty of room for friends, family, and cargo. Plus, with its advanced technology and entertainment features, every journey is sure to be enjoyable.
Under the hood, the Dodge Journey CVP packs a punch with its powerful and efficient engine, delivering the performance you crave without compromising on fuel efficiency.
Don't miss out on your chance to own the 2017 Dodge Journey CVP.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
Abbotsford Hyundai
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-684-2294