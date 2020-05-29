+ taxes & licensing
6043811161
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage!
We hand select every vehicle we purchase, offering our clients the best in value, and quality. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned will match or beat every one of our competitors prices!
This versatile, affordable Dodge Journey is a good pick for families on a budget. This 2017 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This low mileage SUV has just 36,452 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Journey's trim level is Canada Value Package. The CVP trim makes this crossover an outstanding value. It comes standard with dual-zone climate control with air conditioning, an electronic vehicle information center, a 4.3-inch touchscreen radio with six-speaker audio, an aux jack, a remote USB port, power windows, power locks, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCAB1HT598537.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $135.23 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details.
Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9