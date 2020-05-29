Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Package - $136 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Package - $136 B/W

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

  1. 5173175
  2. 5173175
  3. 5173175
  4. 5173175
  5. 5173175
  6. 5173175
  7. 5173175
  8. 5173175
  9. 5173175
  10. 5173175
  11. 5173175
  12. 5173175
  13. 5173175
  14. 5173175
  15. 5173175
  16. 5173175
Contact Seller

$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,452KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5173175
  • Stock #: BA6001A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB1HT598537
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage!

We hand select every vehicle we purchase, offering our clients the best in value, and quality. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned will match or beat every one of our competitors prices!

This versatile, affordable Dodge Journey is a good pick for families on a budget. This 2017 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This low mileage SUV has just 36,452 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Journey's trim level is Canada Value Package. The CVP trim makes this crossover an outstanding value. It comes standard with dual-zone climate control with air conditioning, an electronic vehicle information center, a 4.3-inch touchscreen radio with six-speaker audio, an aux jack, a remote USB port, power windows, power locks, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCAB1HT598537.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $135.23 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details.

Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

2016 Ford Fusion SE ...
 75,294 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 117,498 KM
$12,260 + tax & lic
2014 Land Rover Rang...
 76,350 KM
$58,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Call Dealer

604381XXXX

(click to show)

6043811161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory