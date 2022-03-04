2017 Dodge Journey

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 1 9 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8472003

8472003 Stock #: N103329AA

N103329AA VIN: 3C4PDCCG8HT553149

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N103329AA

Mileage 83,193 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.