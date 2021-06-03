Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,995 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7173104

7173104 Stock #: A2833

A2833 VIN: 1FTEW1EGXHFB71072

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.