$59,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161
2017 Ford F-150
Limited 3.5L V6 Eco-Boost, Local Truck, Lifted Su
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8164696
- Stock #: BA4692
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG8HFB14692
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BA4692
- Mileage 110,979 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Truck, Lifted Suspension, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, 360 Camera, Lane Keep Assist, Power Running Boards, Pro Trailer Backup, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Power Pedals, Remote Engine Start, Spray-In Bedliner We hand select every vehicle we purchase, offering our clients the best in value, and quality. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned will match or beat every one of our competitors prices! Compare at $62995 - is just $59995! Local Truck, Clean History with 2 Small Claims for ~$1k. Options/Features: - Powerful yet efficient 3.5L V6 Eco-Boost - Lifted Suspension - Navigation - Back-Up Camera - 360 Camera - Lane Keep Assist - Power Running Boards - Pro Trailer Backup - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats - Heated Seats - Power Pedals - Remote Engine Start - Spray-In Bedliner + Much More! A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 110,979 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. Our F-150's trim level is Limited. This F-150 Limited is for hauling both cargo and passengers with the spacious SuperCrew cab. It boldly pushes this pickup into luxury territory. This truck gives you the power and handling you need with features electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, a trailer brake controller, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get a power, twin panel moonroof, LED headlights and taillights, 22-inch aluminum wheels, a satin bar style grille, power-deployable running boards, tailgate step with tailgate lift assist, and remote tailgate release. The side mirrors are power folding, power adjusting, and heated with integrated turn signals. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC 3 infotainment with Bluetooth, voice-activated navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio, a 360 camera with split-view display, heated front and rear seats, remote start, pro trailer backup assist, reverse sensing system, a backup camera, blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert and trailer coverage, adaptive cruise control and collision warning with brake support. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG8HFB14692. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $418.69 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
