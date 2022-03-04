$82,747+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161
2017 Ford Mustang
Shelby GT350 Fastback, 5.2L V8
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$82,747
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8559707
- Stock #: BA3783
- VIN: 1FA6P8JZ0H5523783
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BA3783
- Mileage 19,062 KM
Vehicle Description
Stock, Fastback, Standard V8, Local, nGauge, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Interior Super Clean 2017 Ford Mustang GT350 Fastback in the most sought after color combo! Local Car, Clean History - No Accidents! Options/Features: - All Stock Parts - Fastback - Standard Transmission - Navigation System - Back-Up Camera - Cooled Seats - Heated Seats - Leather Interior - Best Color Combo! + much more! The Ford Mustang has always been about power and the 2017 Mustang definitely continues in that tradition. This 2017 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The 2017 Ford Mustang is amazingly agile and delivers a crisp and responsive driving experience. Which means you'll want to feel the rush of putting Mustang through its paces whenever possible and we don't blame you. The driver's seat is set in a low, sporty position - offering abundant travel for finding that perfect driving position. The Mustang also has an impressive array of advanced technology features to enhance your driving experience no matter where the road takes you. This low mileage coupe has just 19,062 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 526HP 5.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Mustang's trim level is Shelby GT350. Flat out, this is one of the coolest cars around! The Shelby name is known for power and precision which this car has in spades. Thanks to extensive chassis development, the Shelby GT350 can run and hurdle like a linebacker. The engineers have shoe-horned in a V8 engine serving up 526 horsepower and 428 ft. lbs. of torque, enough to snap your neck back in a full-tilt launch. This amazing sports car also receives RECARO® cloth/Miko suede sport seats, electronic line-lock, Ford SYNC with bluetooth wireless streaming, Brembo brakes, unique aluminum wheels and so much more! To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8JZ0H5523783. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $571.87 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.