2017 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium FastBack, Local
$34,995
- Listing ID: 9089392
- Stock #: BAC3957
- VIN: 1FA6P8TH8H5303957
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BAC3957
- Mileage 24,322 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, Low Mileage! Local, Fully Loaded 2017 Ford Mustang Eco-Boost FastBack! Highly Sought After Color Combo! Options/Features: - Local Car - Dealer Serviced - Clean Title - Automatic Transmission - Navigation System - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Leather Interior - Heated and Cooled Front Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Back-Up Camera - Cruise Control - Upgraded Black Alloy Wheels + much, much more! Effortless and adventurous, Mustang ignites a sense of optimism and freedom at every turn. This 2017 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The 2017 Ford Mustang is amazingly agile and delivers a crisp and responsive driving experience. Which means you'll want to feel the rush of putting Mustang through its paces whenever possible and we don't blame you. The driver's seat is set in a low, sporty position - offering abundant travel for finding that perfect driving position. The Mustang also has an impressive array of advanced technology features to enhance your driving experience no matter where the road takes you. This low mileage coupe has just 24,322 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Mustang's trim level is EcoBoost Premium. This 2017 Mustang EcoBoost Premium is much more than just you basic A to B car, its a sports car with luxury and style! The Premium gives you the addition of leather heated and cooled front seats, gorgeous machined aluminum wheels, an upgraded 9 speaker audio system with Sync3, bluetooth wireless streaming, driver controlled ride suspension, dual zone climate control, a rear view camera and much more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8TH8H5303957. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $250.36 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
