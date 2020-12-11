Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Genesis G80

27,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2017 Genesis G80

2017 Genesis G80

5.0 Ultimate - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Genesis G80

5.0 Ultimate - Low Mileage

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6349322
  • Stock #: GV038784A
  • VIN: KMHGN4JF6HU193491

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GV038784A
  • Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This Genesis G80 has a long list of options fitted as standard giving it an extraordinary value for money. This 2017 Genesis G80 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This 2017 Genesis G80 offers an intuitive interior space filled with innovative technology that creates an efficient and relaxing driving experience. Its signature Crest Grille stands out as a symbol of strength and confidence while the G80 rewards your senses with supple, impeccably tailored full-grain Nappa leather upholstery. Through heart-stopping design and performance rivaled only by its first-class experience, the Genesis G80 is reinventing luxury as you know it. This low mileage sedan has just 27,000 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 420HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Emergency communication system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Garage door transmitter
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear window blind
DVD-Audio
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Adaptive suspension
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Distance-Pacing Cruise Control
PREMIUM NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
17 Speakers
Wheels: 19"x8.5J fr, 19"x9.0J rear Aluminum Alloy
Power Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/DVD/MP3 Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2012 Ford Explorer L...
 159,839 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 89,110 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Genesis G80 5.0...
 27,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory