2017 Genesis G80

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Ventilated Front Seats Trim Leather Steering Wheel Leather shift knob Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Headlight cleaning

Additional Features Navigation System Heads-Up Display SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Emergency communication system Auto-dimming door mirrors Garage door transmitter Genuine wood dashboard insert Genuine wood door panel insert Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Anti-whiplash front head restraints Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel Rear window blind DVD-Audio Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Speed-Sensitive Wipers Adaptive suspension AM/FM radio: SiriusXM High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon Auto high-beam headlights Exterior parking camera rear Distance-Pacing Cruise Control PREMIUM NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES 17 Speakers Wheels: 19"x8.5J fr, 19"x9.0J rear Aluminum Alloy Power Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/DVD/MP3 Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.