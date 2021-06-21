Menu
2017 GMC Terrain

79,704 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE - A/C

2017 GMC Terrain

79,704KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7396298
  • Stock #: NK139157A
  • VIN: 2GKFLTE31H6155086

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NK139157A
  • Mileage 79,704 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, A/C, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, SiriusXM!

The GMC Terrain features a long list of comfort and convenience features. This 2017 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Utility is only one part of this small SUV's story. Every detail and innovation in this 2017 GMC Terrain has a purpose - to give you a superior experience no matter what seat you're in. This compact SUV is inviting and comfortable thanks to its MultiFlex rear seat system that maximizes the rear leg room and utility. Every Terrain is built with precision and distinguishing features, which is a true testament to the craftsmanship and detail that goes into every Professional Grade GMC vehicle. This SUV has 79,704 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 301HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This Terrain SLE comes standard with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth for you smart phone, 6 speaker audio system with SiriusXM capability, rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, manual climate control air conditioning, cruise control and Stabilitrak stability control system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, A/c, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Siriusxm, Bluetooth.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
A/C
Cruise Control
Compass
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Vehicle Start
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear View Camera
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
8 speakers
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Premium Cloth Seat Trim
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Roof rack: rails only
3.53 Axle Ratio
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Single-Zone Automatic Climate Control
E10 Fuel capable
Premium audio system: IntelliLink
Pioneer Premium 8-Speaker System
Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance
Intellilink w/Bluetooth
Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Playback
Wheels: 18" x 7" Aluminum (4)

