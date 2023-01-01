Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Accord

160,505 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Accord

2017 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
160,505KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10109811
  • Stock #: N230022A
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F55HA810278

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N230022A
  • Mileage 160,505 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

The Honda Accord earns top honors in the midsize class with its well-rounded mix of excellent packaging, superb fuel economy, and rewarding performance, says Edmunds. This 2017 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

When does a car become more than just a car? For over three decades, the Accord has been Honda's answer. In its ninth generation, Honda's signature vehicle continues to evolve with drivers and all of their humanity in mind. And the relationship between an Accord and its owner continues to be something very special. The Honda Accord is a comfortable, efficient car you can count on. This sedan has 160,505 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 189HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds some extra excitement to this Accord. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with 7 speaker premium audio, Bluetooth connectivity, dual exhaust with chrome tips, aluminum alloy wheels, a power moonroof, Honda LaneWatch blind spot display, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear view camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Blind Sport Assist, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.


Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package
Blind Sport Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler

2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 108,555 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 83,205 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 35,721 KM
$43,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-627-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-627-2513

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory