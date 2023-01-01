$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2017 Honda Accord
2017 Honda Accord
Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Bluetooth
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
160,505KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10109811
- Stock #: N230022A
- VIN: 1HGCR2F55HA810278
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N230022A
- Mileage 160,505 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
The Honda Accord earns top honors in the midsize class with its well-rounded mix of excellent packaging, superb fuel economy, and rewarding performance, says Edmunds. This 2017 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
When does a car become more than just a car? For over three decades, the Accord has been Honda's answer. In its ninth generation, Honda's signature vehicle continues to evolve with drivers and all of their humanity in mind. And the relationship between an Accord and its owner continues to be something very special. The Honda Accord is a comfortable, efficient car you can count on. This sedan has 160,505 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 189HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds some extra excitement to this Accord. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with 7 speaker premium audio, Bluetooth connectivity, dual exhaust with chrome tips, aluminum alloy wheels, a power moonroof, Honda LaneWatch blind spot display, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear view camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Blind Sport Assist, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Blind Sport Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1