2017 Honda Accord

85,260 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

2017 Honda Accord

2017 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring - Navigation

2017 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring - Navigation

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

85,260KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10512951
  • Stock #: AB1829
  • VIN: 1HGCR3F97HA800005

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AB1829
  • Mileage 85,260 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

The Accord delivers driving fun in a practical package, says Car and Driver. This 2017 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

When does a car become more than just a car? For over three decades, the Accord has been Honda's answer. In its ninth generation, Honda's signature vehicle continues to evolve with drivers and all of their humanity in mind. And the relationship between an Accord and its owner continues to be something very special. The Honda Accord is a comfortable, efficient car you can count on. This sedan has 85,260 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Touring. The Touring trim brings some luxurious features to this Accord while remaining a good value. It comes with heated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, Display Audio System with satellite navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 7 speaker premium audio, wireless charging, a power sunroof, a rear view camera, remote start, and Honda Sensing Technologies like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Wireless Charging, Collision Warning.


Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Collision Warning

