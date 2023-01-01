$23,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2017 Honda Civic
2017 Honda Civic
Sedan EX CVT HS
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
119,290KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10111650
- Stock #: 23UTNA26872
- VIN: 2HGFC2F85HH026872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA26872
- Mileage 119,290 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1