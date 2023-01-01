Menu
2017 Honda Civic

119,290 KM

Details

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT HS

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT HS

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

119,290KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10111650
  • Stock #: 23UTNA26872
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F85HH026872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA26872
  • Mileage 119,290 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

